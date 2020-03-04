Boys Basketball Recap for March 3, 2020

Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens
PEORIA, Ill. — Roanoke-Benson moved a step closer to a state berth with a 46-27 win over Mount Pulaski in a class 1A sectional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Rockets (34-1) will play the winner of Wednesday’s salt Fork-Ridgeview game for the Danville sectional championship on Friday.

Athens eliminated Quest Academy, 67-60, at the Lewistown Sectional.

In class 2A, Fieldcrest advanced to the title game of the Princeton sectional with a 52-41 win over Rockridge. The Knights (26-6) advance to sectional title game Friday and will play Sterling Newman, which eliminated El Paso-Gridley, 65-53.

In class 3A regionals: Notre Dame and Lincoln won semifinal games while Morton and Richwoods lost. In 4A regionals: Normal Community advanced at Bourbonnais but Pekin lost to United Township.

