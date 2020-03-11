Boys basketball sectional highlights for March 10, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Notre Dame and Normal West advanced to sectional titles games in large school basketball on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Irish scored the first 11 points of the game and beat Geneseo, 46-33, in the class 3A Peoria Sectional semifinals at Renaissance Coliseum. Notre Dame (30-1) awaits the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Peoria Manual and Rock Island.

In class 4A, Normal West built a 12-point halftime lead and never trailed in the second half on the way to a 62-47 win over rival Normal Community in the Pekin sectional semifinals. The Wildcats (15-19), who lost seven of their first eight games of the season, will face Collinsville in the sectional title game Friday.

