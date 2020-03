PEORIA, Ill. — Senior Jack Weber made a driving basket with :07 remaining to lift Roanoke-Benson to a 45-43 win over Chicago Fenger in the class 1A super-sectional at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.

The win sends the Rockets (36-1) to state for the first time since 1977. Roanoke-Benson will play Goreville in the state semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. at Carver Arena.

In class 2A, Elmhurst Timothy Christian ended Fieldcrest’s season with a 59-43 win at the DeKalb super-sectional on Tuesday.