Boys Basketball Sectional Highlights from March 4, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Christian’s Daniel Duncan scored 22 points to lead the Chargers to a 57-54 win over Liberty in the class 1A sectional semifinal at Lewistown High School.

PCS advances to play Athens for the sectional title Friday.

Colfax Ridgeview’s Reece Ramirez scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs past Salt Fork, 51-39, in the class 1A sectional semifinal at Danville. Ridgeview will face Roanoke-Benson for the sectional championship Friday.

In class 2A: Petersburg PORTA edged U-High, 47-44, to end the Pioneers’ season.

