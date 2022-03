PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Six central Illinois boys basketball teams punched tickets to the Sweet 16 and sectional championship games with victories Tuesday night.

CLASS 4A

Normal Community 61, Moline 44

CLASS 3A

Metamora 70, Rochelle 42

CLASS 2A

Central Catholic 58, Auburn 46

Farmington 65, Princeton 56

CLASS 1A

Peoria Christian 57, Lewistown 48

Lexington 69, Decatur Lutheran 61