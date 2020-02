PEORIA, Ill. — El Paso-Gridley earned a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball title with a 60-49 win at Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Tuesday.

EPG is 11-1 in the conference. Fieldcrest won at Eureka and can also finish 11-1 if it wins its HOIC finale Friday at Fisher.

Elsewhere, Peoria Notre Dame beat Peoria Christian in a non-conference game, 59-31.