Boys Postseason Hoops Roundup for March 6, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — It was a busy night of boys basketball postseason action, as small school teams play for sectional titles, while big schools play for regional championships. Below are the scores from our area games. Enjoy the highlights!

Class 1A: Roanoke-Benson 38, Ridgeview 32

Peoria Christian 58, Athens 75

Class 2A: Fieldcrest 65, Sterling Newman 62

Class 3A: Notre Dame 44, Metamora 38

Manual 66, Galesburg 50

Lincoln 60, Danville 56

Class 4A: Normal West 53, United Township 45

Normal Community 50, Yorkville 34

