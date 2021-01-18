Boys Swimmers Back in the Water

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school sports have resumed in central Illinois on a small scale.

Low-risk sports teams are allowed to practice now that Region 2, which includes Peoria and Bloomington, has moved off Tier 3 Mitigations. Over the weekend Region 2 moved from Tier 3 to Tier 1, allowing winter high school sports like boys swimming, girls gymnastics, competitive dance, cheer, bowling and badminton, the opportunity to compete.

Several area schools had swimmers practicing on Monday.

“It being my senior year I was really heartbroken with the whole COVID thing,” said Dunlap senior swimmer Jacob Blameuser. “I’m just happy to know I still get to be together with my team.”

The swim season started in November but teams only got a few days of practice in before the entire state went to Tier 3 Mitigations on Nov. 2. That stopped the season as it was beginning.

“When we first started practice we were only able to practice three days then got shut down,” said Pekin sophomore diver Cade Terfetti. “So it feels really good to come back and get back in the water. It’s winter, not a lot of us can get into the water if we’re not here.”

The IHSA will announce when winter teams can begin competing.