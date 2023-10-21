PEORIA, Illinois – It was Selection Saturday and all the first-round high school football playoff matchups were revealed by the IHSA.

WMBD Sports has compiled a list of all games involving Central Illinois schools

7A

#32-seed Summit Argo at #1-seed Normal Community (9-0)

6A

#15-seed Danville (5-4) at #2-seed Washington (8-1)

#12-seed Chicago Simeon at #5-seed Normal West (7-2)

#9-seed Dunlap (6-3) at #8-seed Blue Island Eisenhower (6-3)

#11-seed Bloomington (5-4) at #6-seed Chatham Glenwood (6-3)

5A

#15-seed New Lenox Providence Catholic (5-4) at #2-seed Morton (8-1)

#12-seed Joliet Catholic Academy (6-3) at #5-seed Peoria High (7-2)

#11-seed Decatur MacArthur (6-3) at #6-seed Metamora (7-2)

4A

#9-seed U-High (7-2) at #8-seed Coal City (7-2)

#14-seed Peoria Notre Dame (5-4) at #3-seed Kewanee High (8-1)

3A

#10-seed Litchfield at #7-seed Olympia (7-2)

#11-seed Eureka (5-4) at Lombard Montini (6-3)

#14-seed Prairie Central (5-4) vs. Chicago North Lawndale Charter (8-1) Note: Site yet to be determined

2A

#14-seed Mendon Unity (6-3) at #3-seed Central Catholic (9-0)

#13-seed El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at. #4-seed Tri-Valley (9-0)

#11-seed Bismark (7-2) at. #6-seed Farmington (8-1)

#10-seed Knoxville (7-2) at #7-seed Momence (8-1)

1A