Bradley Adds Red-White Game to Schedule

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley will host its annual Red-White scrimmages after all.

BU announced Thursday it will host scrimmages for the men’s and women’s basketball teams on Nov. 14. Fans will not be allowed into Renaissance Coliseum to watch the scrimmages but they will be available via YouTube Live Streaming.

The men’s team is set for two 16-minute periods, while the women are scheduled to play two 10-minute periods. Both head coaches, Brian Wardle and Andrea Gorski, will join the webstream to talk about the upcoming season.

“Our guys need to scrimmage, they need to be put in a situation that is somewhat game-like,” Wardle said.

The NCAA isn’t allowing teams to schedule exhibition games against outside competition due to COVID concerns.

“Without any exhibitions or closed scrimmages, we need to try and get them in some game-like situations the best we can,” Wardle said. “And the Red-White does that.”