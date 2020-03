ST. LOUIS — The Bradley mens basketball team beat Drake 76-66 in the semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Darrell Brown leads the way for the Braves with 25 points as Bradley advances to the tournament championship game for a second straight year.

Bradley will play Valparaiso on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the MVC tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. You can watch the game on WMBD-TV.