PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley men’s basketball will host its biggest home game in years Sunday afternoon when they battle Drake for the MVC regular-season title, something the Braves have not accomplished in 27 years.

But no one is forgetting the 25-point loss on national television, certainly nod head coach Brian Wardle. He wore a t-shirt to practice this week that showed the final score from their loss on the road.

The team’s veterans feel they’re ready the second time around and the loss helped reset the team.

We all felt like we almost needed that in a way…huge look yourself in the mirror moment. Huge momentum swing for our season and we needed that and now we’re looking forward to palying these guys again. Ja’Shon Henry

It was a smack on the butt and I feel like after that we buckled up and made changes to try and get better. We grew from there…this is the ultimate test right here. Malevy Leons

That one hurt. Everyone showed up with a different mentality after that. We had a good work ethic before that but after that everyone just stepped it up another level and tweaked a couple things and tookoff from there Rienk Mast

Also tied for first in the Missouri Valley Conference is the Illinois State women. On Senior Day, they cruised past Valparaiso 78-49. Paige Robinson was honored before the game for becoming one of the Top 100 scorers across all divisions. The senior has accumulated more than 2,500 points and counting.

Deanna Wilson led in scoring with 20. Robinson had nine and sharpshooter Mary Crompton finished with 16.