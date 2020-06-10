Bradley Athletes Stage Peaceful Protest Tuesday Night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley University student-athletes staged a peaceful protest through downtown Tuesday night.

About 150 athletes, coaches, Bradley staff members and others walked from campus about two miles to the Civic Center where two athletes and the head of the athletics department spoke.

“I’m excited our student athletes came up with the idea of peacefully protesting, coming down here to the Civic Center,” said Bradley Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Chris Reynolds after he addressed the crowd. “And being apart of something that is meaningful to them, and I’m just here to support them.”

Men’s basketball player Terry Nolan and Women’s basketball player Mahri Petree were the driving forces behind organizing the event. They said the goal of the event was to support the black community and stand against racial inequality and social injustice.

“Being out here and being in the street, and letting people hear your voice to let them know that you are out here,” Petree said. “And you’re really bringing action behind your words. Generation Z, we are out here because we are not letting it slide anymore.”