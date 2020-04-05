Bradley Baseball Discusses Spring Challenges

PEORIA, Ill. — “It’s the first time in 33 years I haven’t been involved in coaching baseball in the spring time, let alone all of those years of playing,” Bradley baseball coach Elvis Dominguez said. “So this is really tough, but I mean, my wife has a honey do list, a long one, that I’m really putting to good use.”

With the cancelation of the NCAA spring sports season, a lot of questions are left to be answered. How will players adapt to a lost season, even with the NCAA granting another year of elibility?

“No athlete ever wants to be told it’s over, especially under these cirumstances. You just want to go out as an athlete, you want to go out on your own terms,” Dominguez said. “But, it’s a shock, it’s a shock for everyone.”

Coach Dominguez says the Major League Baseball draft plays a big factor in the future as well, with a handful of Bradley players left in limbo: return for another year or move on to professional baseball?

“We spoke with all of them before they left, and all of them said they’d like to come back,” Dominguez said. “But at the same time, they’d also like to go on to play pro ball, which is their goals and their dreams.”

With an uncertain future, the Braves are trying to take things one day at a time, remaining optimistic that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I always tell them, be where your feet are. And right now, we just got to be in the moment. And we’ll worry about today, tomorrow may come and it might be different,” Dominguez added. “But you know what, we’ll worry about that situation when it happens. But we have to stay focused and stay safe and healthy.”