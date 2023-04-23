Note: Video contains footage from Bradley Athletics

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – In their annual tradition of giving back to the community, Bradley baseball shaved their heads earlier this week to raise money for “Vs. Cancer,” an organization that assists families with children who are battling brain cancer.

The team from seniors down to freshman break out the clippers for buzz cuts. Jackson Chatterton, a Dunlap native who’s sister passed away from cancer, says the tradition hits home for him.

I have a personal attachment to the children’s hospital. I’ve had a sister that had cancer my mom has worked for the Children’s hospital. It all started with Mitch Jansen. He really got this thing going and pushed it with Bradley baseball every year. We just try and raise as much money as we can. And then we always get to meet a couple of the kids every year. Last year we got to do a Zoom with the kid. Jackson Chatterton

Mitch Jansen, a former Princeville and Bradley star player who died in 2020, put a heavy emphasis on the fundraising as well, according to Chatterton. The team also honored him and his family on the same weekend as the haircuts.

Bradley baseball is one of the biggest donors to the cause, raising more than $110,000 over the past several years.