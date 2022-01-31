Bradley Basketball Learning How To Win

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After starting the season with a 1-5 record, Bradley is growing up in a hurry. With newcomers leading the way, Bradley has won it’s last four games by an average of 11 points. And has left them wanting more success.

“I also feel like we keep getting hungrier. Since the winning streak, more guys keep coming in the gym, keep watching film every day,” Bradley junior Malevy Leons said. “We are hungrier for more and keep getting better every day.”

Brian Wardle’s Bradley teams have gone on big runs to end seasons, like in 2019 and 2020 when the Braves won the MVC Tournament. He says at this junction of the season, it’s easy to lose focus on the task at hand… getting better every day.

“When you start winning games, everyone starts telling you, gets in your ear, like hey, you are good. You start to get out of your role,” Wardle said. “And I think what’s important is that you block out noise during winning streaks.”

“We still got to take every game as one single game. When you step on that court, it doesn’t matter what you did yesterday,” Bradley sophomore Rienk Mast said. “So I just try to tell the group don’t get comfortable, keep pushing. Four in a row is nice, but let’s make it a couple more.”

The Braves appear to be heading in the right direction, and confidence is high rolling into the second half of the conference season.

“We can beat anybody. We lost a lot of close games, we played a really good non-conference schedule. We had a lot of newcomers playing, and hopefully we are learning how to win,” Wardle said. “And then boom, tweak some things and get energized for Wednesday night because we are going to have to play better at Northern Iowa and we know that.”