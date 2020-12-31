Bradley Basketball On Pause After Positive COVID Test on Team

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley basketball’s Christmas break got a little longer Wednesday.

Bradley had its big two-game weekend series with Loyola postponed after the Braves had a positive COVID-19 test result in the program. The series, which was scheduled for Jan. 3-4, will be rescheduled.

The positive COVID-19 test results among Bradley’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. BU coach Brian Wardle would not specify how many positive tests or if the positives were among players, coaches or staff.

And Wardle said he has no regrets allowing his players to go home for the holidays. Bradley last played Dec. 22 at Missouri and players were given the option to stay in Peoria or to be gone through Sunday.

The team underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday.

“This is our roadblock and hopefully we’ll get through it ands hopefully not have more. But if we do, you have to adapt. You can’t sit here and get upset or get frustrated. You can have moments of that,” Wardle said. “But you can’t think about it all day.

Bradley will now have 19 days between games as Bradley is next scheduled to play at Northern Iowa on Jan. 10-11. The Missouri Valley Conference moved that series back a day to give the Braves an extra day of practice.

Bradley’s next full-team practice can be no sooner than Jan. 7, Wardle said. The coach added that players who aren’t in quarantine could practice with coaches in small groups.

“We’re going to have to make the most of it and do our best to simulate games in practice,” Wardle said. “And stay in game shape, the best we can.”

Loyola, which opened the conference season with consecutive wins over Illinois State, is the second consecutive Valley foe Bradley won’t play as scheduled. Bradley’s conference-opening series at Valparaiso scheduled for Dec. 28-29 was postponed when the Crusaders had positive test results in their program.