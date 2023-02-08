NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Malevy Leons scored 21 points and Rienk Mast had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley past rival Illinois State, 79-61, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena on Wednesday.

Bradley (18-8, 11-4 in MVC) remains tied for first in the league with Southern Illinois and Drake with five games left in the league season. The Redbirds (10-16, 5-10 in MVC), who took Bradley to overtime in a Jan. 25 game in Peoria, missed their first nine shots from the floor and never led.

Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points for the Braves, who have won five straight and return home to play Murray State on Saturday afternoon. Malachi Poindexter scored 15 points for ISU, which travels to Valparaiso on Saturday night.