PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley men’s basketball beat Loyola 68-61 Wednesday night at Carver Arena. The Ramblers were in first place coming into the contest, but the Braves got 37 points from their bench and 14 points from top-scorer Malevy Leons in the victory.

Illinois State snapped a five game losing steak with a 78-75 overtime victory against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena. Antonio Reeves once again led the Redbirds in scoring, this time with 34 points in the win.

Enjoy the highlights!