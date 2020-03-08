Bradley Beats Valpo for MVC Title, Second Straight NCAA Bid

ST. LOUIS — Senior Darrell Brown scored 21 points as Bradley defending its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title with an 80-66 win over Valparaiso at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

The win gives Bradley a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 1954-1955. The Braves (23-11) will learn their NCAA Tournament assignment next Sunday.

Bradley, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, trailed Valparaiso 38-36 at halftime. But the Braves went on a 22-5 run midway through the second half to put away the Crusaders (19-16), who are the first seventh-seeded team to ever reach the MVC Tournament title game.

Brown was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Junior forward Elijah Childs, the 2019 MVC Tournament MVP, scored 17 for Bradley which is a back-to-back Valley Tournament champion for the first time in school history.

