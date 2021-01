PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley mens basketball team dominated from start to finish in a 86-55 victory over Evansville Sunday afternoon at Carver Arena.

Ja’Shon Henry led the way for the Braves (9-4, 3-1) with 16 points. The Braves how now won their last three games.

Meanwhile, Illinois State lost at home to Indiana State 74-68. The Redbirds record falls to 4-8 overall and 1-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play.