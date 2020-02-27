Bradley Edges ISU in OT, 74-71

NORMAL, Ill. — Nate Kennell scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to lead Bradley past Illinois State, 74-71, in Missouri Valley Conference play Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Bradley (20-10, 11-6 in MVC) clinched a top-four seed for the Valley Tournament and secured a second straight 20-win season. Bradley closes the regular season at home Saturday against Loyola.

ISU, which will be the nine-seed at the conference tournament in St. Louis next week, was led in scoring by Keith Fisher’s 23. The Redbirds (9-20, 4-13 in MVC) close the regular season at Evansville Saturday.