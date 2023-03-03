ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Rienk Mast scored a career high 30 points to lead Bradley to a 72-66 win over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Enterprise Center on Friday.

The Braves (24-8) advance to the tournament semifinals and will play the winner of the Indiana State-Belmont game at 2:35 p.m. Saturday.

Ja’Shon Henry scored 12 points off the Bradley bench and hit a short shot with 1:25 left to give the Braves a 67-64 lead. Mast, who scored 20 points in the opening half, hit two free throws with :30 remaining to extend the BU advantage to 69-64.

Bowen Born scored a game-high 34 points and nearly lead eighth-seeded Northern Iowa (14-18) to an upset of the tournament’s top seed.