PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley University paid special tribute to one of their most popular men’s basketball teams in school history on Saturday.

At halftime of their game against Southeast Missouri State, the school enshrined the 2005-2006 Sweet 16 team into their athletic Hall of Fame.

It was also the first official trip back to Peoria for the head coach of that team, Jim Les, since he was let go from the school more than a decade ago.

“This group has a lifelong memory of if what they did and how they energized this town, and this university. Anytime March Madness comes around they puff out their chest and say, been there, done that and went to the Sweet 16. That’s as special memory and it creates these lifelong relationships which is special.” Jim Les, Former head men’s basketball coach for Bradley University

Bradley won Saturday’s game over SEMO 70-63, but it came at a price. Leading scorer Ja’Shon Henry suffered a concussion when he was fouled hard in the game’s closing minutes.

He will likely miss the team’s upcoming trip to Cancun.