ST LOUIS, Mis. (WMBD) — The Bradley Braves did not come out on top Sunday afternoon as they faced the Drake Bulldogs in their Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) tournament final.

With a final score of 77-51, the Bulldogs managed to hold onto their early lead over the Braves. Senior Ja’Shon Henry led the Braves with 10 points, while Tucker DeVries had 22 for the Bulldogs.

Since they are the regular season MVC champions, the Braves have an automatic bid into the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). That is scheduled to start March 14 and end on March 30.