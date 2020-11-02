Bradley Finalizes Basketball Schedule

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley basketball season is just over three weeks away and now the Braves have a schedule.

Bradley released its full 27-game schedule Monday, after the nine-game non-conference slate was finalized. The Braves will open the non-conference schedule at the three-game Xavier Invitational the week of Thanksgiving and close the non-league schedule at Missouri the week before Christmas.

“We can’t wait to get the 2020-21 season started and are excited to begin the campaign against top-level competition at Xavier University in just under a month,” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said in a statement.

The Braves open with Toledo (Nov. 25), Xavier (Nov. 26) and Oakland (Nov. 27) in Cincinnati. Then return home to play five straight home games, starting with the Dec. 1 game against Judson.

The remainder of that home stand was Bradley playing Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 5), South Dakota State (Dec. 8), Jackson State (Dec. 17) and Miami of Ohio (Dec. 19). Bradley still hasn’t announced if it will play its home games at the Peoria Civic Center or on campus at Renaissance Coliseum.

The Dec. 22 game at Missouri will mark Bradley’s first game against Mizzou since 1990.

The 18-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule was released in October. The Valley schedule runs from Dec. 31 to Feb. 27 with the MVC Tournament planned for March 4-7 in St. Louis.

Attatched below is the full Bradley mens basketball schedule: