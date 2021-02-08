Bradley Grad Curry Part Of History Making Super Bowl For Women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — AJ Curry graduated from Bradley University in 2014 with a sports communications degree and a product of Bradley’s nationally renowned Speech Team. Flash forward seven years, AJ is the senior manager of social content for the NFL with four Super Bowl’s under her belt.

“I grew up as a huge football fan, a huge sports fan and so everyday to be able to wake up and say I’m working for the NFL, it’s a dream come true,” Curry said.

At Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, AJ oversaw many fan-related projects through social media. All of which came from one simple question.

“If I wasn’t working for the league on Super Bowl Sunday, what would I want to see? Well I wan’t to see a jam packed tailgate show, and I want to see the players celebrating and I want to see my words stream down on my favorite players,” Curry said. “I think it makes it a lot easier when we do have that driving passion of fandom behind it.”

It was a ground-breaking Super Bowl for gender equality. Sarah Thomas became the NFL’s first woman to referee the game. While two female coaches from Tampa Bay became the first women to lead a team to a championship.

“It’s just an exciting time to be a woman in football. And I’m excited to move beyond these firsts and make it such a regular thing,” Curry added. “Once we’ve got all these firsts out of the way, we’re really moving towards that norm and I think it’s only going to go up, 100 percent.”

Curry hopes she can be a role model for women who have the passion and desire to work in professional sports, just like her.

“I hope I can inspire other women to know that there is a place for them in football, there’s a place for them in sports, there’s a place for them in the NFL,” Curry said. “And if I’m doing that, then I’m doing even beyond my job.”