Bradley Hammers Judson in Home Opener Tuesday, 105-32

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley ran out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back in a record-setting 105-32 win over Judson University on Tuesday night at Carver Arena.

Four Bradley players scored 12 points to lead the Braves (3-1) who played in front of no fans due to state COIVD-19 restrictions. The 73-point margin of victory is the largest in Bradley history.

Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, Ja’Shon Henry and Ville Tahvanainan had 12 points apiece for the Braves. BU had leads of 31-3 and 53-17 in the first half.

Judson, an NAIA school from Elgin, was led by Chris Oseitutu’s six points. BU held the Eagles to just 19 percent shooting for the game (12 of 62).