CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WMBD) – Bradley Braves men’s basketball made 16 three-pointers Saturday afternoon in their 77-69 win over Northern Iowa to stay tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead.

Connor Hickman hit five threes and finshed with 17 points. Malevy Leons had 19 to lead the team and Rienk Mast had 18.

Illinois State lost to Belmont 90-75. Belmont remains tied with Bradley and Drake atop the MVC standings.