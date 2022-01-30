Bradley Hoops Picks Up Fourth Consecutive Victory

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sunday brought an opportunity for the Bradley men’s basketball team to move up the Missouri Valley Conference standings and exact some revenge from a loss earlier this season.

Bradley picked up a 62-57 victory over Indiana State Sunday afternoon at Carver Arena in front of 4,500 spectators. The Braves improve to 12-10 overall and 6-4 in MVC play. The Sycamores had beat Bradley earlier in January.

Bradley forwards Rienk Mast (20 points, 14 rebounds) and Malevy Leons (15 points, 10 rebounds) registered double-doubles and led the Braves to the victory.

Enjoy the highlights!