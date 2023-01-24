PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brian Jones will have a great seat for the I-74 rivalry basketball game between Bradley and Illinois State Wednesday night.

When the teams meet at Carver Arena, Jones will be on the Bradley bench. One year after he was on the ISU bench for the same game.

“With your profession, you learn how to move on,” said Jones, who lost his job at ISU shortly after Dan Muller was fired last year.

Jones was ISU’s associated coach for three years. When Muller was fired in February, Jones finished out the year as the Redbirds’ interim coach.

In early March, ISU hired Ryan Pedon as coach and he brought in a new staff. Last fall, Brian Wardle added Jones to his Bradley staff as Bradley was getting ready to open th eseaosn.

“I still have a lot of strong feelings for the (ISU) guys that I coached. I wish them nothing but the best,” said Jones. “There’s a lot of great people at ISU. It’s unique but I still have a job to do and that’s how I approach it.”

Bradley (13-8, 6-4 in MVC) and ISU (8-13, 3-7) split their Missouri Valley Conference games last year with the home team winning each game. Bradley is 10-1 at home this season with its 17-game winning streak at Carver Arena snapped on Saturday.

Game time Wednesday is 7 p.m.