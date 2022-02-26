PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley men’s basketball team beat Valparaiso 79-55 Saturday night in the MVC regular season finale.

Rienk Mast leads the way for the Braves in the victory with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Next up for Bradley is a matchup vs. Loyola in the MVC Tournament Friday afternoon in the quarterfinal round.

Illinois State beat Indiana State 86-66 Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena behind 28 points from Antonio Reeves.

The Redbirds are next in action Thursday night in the play in round of the MVC Tournament vs Indiana State.