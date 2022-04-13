PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kate Popovec knows a thing or two about women’s basketball in the Midwest.

The Ohio native played at Northwestern and was the associate coach for the Wildcats. She helped Northwestern win their first Big Ten title in 30 years.

Now she’s ready to bring Bradley to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference.

“To be here (in Peoria), you’re touching Indianapolis, St. Louis, Chicago and Iowa, which is full of great athletes,” Popovec said at her introductory news conference Tuesday.

She takes over a program that made its first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

“I’m not intimidated by the challenge,” Popovec said. “I actually think it’s a great thing.”