PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Both Bradley and Illinois State took home wins Saturday afternoon after losing on Wednesday night.

Bradley beat Valparaiso 88-66 after starting on a 16-4 run in the first five minutes. Malevy Leons finished with 19 points. The Braves are now 4-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, which ties them with five other teams for second.

ISU took down Evansville 69-61. Malachai Poindexter led scoring with 18. Illinois State improved to 2-4 which puts them in 8th.