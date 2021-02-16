Bradley, ISU Could Be Shorthanded Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — That Thursday night rivalry game between Bradley and Illinois State may lack some star power.

Each team could play without its leading scorer.

In fact, Bradley (11-13, 5-10 in MVC) may play its third straight game without five players. Center Ari Boya hasn’t played in a Missouri Valley Conference game this season due to a foot injury.

And four players who were suspended by Brian Wardle prior to the weekend series at Missouri State for violating unspecified team rules are still serving their suspensions. Wardle said Tuesday that Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, Danya Kingsby and Ja’Shon Henry are still suspended

“As of (Tuesday), they are suspended for violations of team standards. And as of right now, they are not playing on Thursday,” Wardle said on his weekly Missouri Valley coach’s conference call. “All I’m trying to do is make sure down the stretch here in the locker room that are suiting up are locked in and improving.”

And the Redbirds may play the game without leading scorer DJ Horne. ISU coach Dan Muller said Horne is “questionable” with a sprained ankle.

Horne averages 14.8 points for the Redbirds (6-15, 3-3-12 in MVC) who beat Bradley, 71-56, in the first meeting between the I-74 rivals on Jan. 20 in Normal.