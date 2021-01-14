Bradley, ISU Finally Home Ahead of Busy Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a while.

In fact, it’s been a month since Bradley or Illinois State last played at home. Both teams play Missouri Valley Conference series at home this weekend.

Bradley, which hasn’t played at Carver Arena since Dec. 16, hosts Evansville on Saturday and Sunday. The Braves (7-4, 1-1 MVC) practiced at Carver Arena Thursday to reacquaint the players with their home floor.

“It’s going to be fun to be back in the arena, back in our locker room, sleep in our own beds,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “Hopefully we can play well and make shots in our home arena.”

ISU (4-6, 1-3 MVC) hosts Indiana State on Saturday and Sunday. The Redbirds, who won their first league game of the season Sunday at Evansville, will play five times in nine days.

“Physically, how do we handle their bodies?” ISU coach Dan Muller said when thinking about the busy stretch of games. “You can’t start thinking about that next Monday. You have to think about that now. We have to prepare their bodies for five games in nine days.”

Bradley is also playing five times in a nine-day stretch. The Braves and Redbirds play each other Wednesday in Normal.