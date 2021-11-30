Bradley, ISU Open Valley Play at Home Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Missouri Valley Conference play starts Wednesday.

Every team in the league has a league game on Dec. 1, the earliest schools have ever played a Missouri Valley game. Coaches have differing opinions on the early conference start.

“I’m excited about it. I was in favor of it,” said ISU coach Dan Muller.

The Redbirds open the conference season against Missouri State.

“A very, very talented Missouri State team led by a great (former) Redbird in Dana Ford, of course. It’s exciting for me that our players get to be tested by a really good team,” said Muller. “And after Wednesday, everyone is going to be 1-0 or 0-1.”

Bradley opens MVC play at home against Northern Iowa.

“Personally, I wish we didn’t have a Valley game coming up this week,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “We need more, we need to keep playing games and building camaraderie and getting more connected. But the schedule is the schedule and we got to go compete. And Northern Iowa is going to be very, very good.”