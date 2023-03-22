PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Both Bradley and Illinois State lost players from the basketball programs on Wednesday.

Senior Ville Tahvanainen announced he was foregoing his final year of college basketball to turn professional. Tahvanainen could have returned to Bradley for one more season but is now likely headed overseas to begin a pro basketball career.

ISU junior Liam McChesney, a 6-10 forward from Canada, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to verbalcommits.com. McChesney, who has two years of eligibility remaining, transferred to the Redbirds from Utah State two years ago.

Tahvanainen is the second Bradley player this week to announce his departure from the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champs. On Monday, all-conference player Rienk Mast put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McChesney is the third ISU player to enter the portal following Ryan Pedon’s first season as Redbird coach. Joe Petrakis and Alston Andrews went into the transfer portal earlier in the week.