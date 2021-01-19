Bradley, ISU Preparing for Rivalry Game Without Fans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They say the rivalry basketball games between Bradley and Illinois State are great.

Great for the fans. But what about a rivalry game without fans?

“It will be strange because it is a huge game for the fans because of the history of the rivalry. There’s been so many great games. Hopefully we can be entertaining Wednesday night,” said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. “But it will definitely be different.”

Bradley travels to Redbird Arena Wednesday to play ISU in the game widely considered to be the best rivalry in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Braves (9-4, 3-1 in MVC) are coming off a series sweep of Evansville.

The Redbirds (4-8, 1-5 in MVC) are coming off a two-game series when they were swept by Indiana State at home.

“Fans do show up more for (the Bradley) game than most. The rivalry does mean something,” said ISU coach Dan Miller. “Just as importantly we’ve got all but four of our players who’ve never played versus Bradley or experienced it.”

The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff.