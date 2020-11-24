Bradley, ISU Ready to Launch Seasons That Will Likely Feature Stoppages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The college basketball season starts Wednesday and comcludes in March.

But how many times will the season by stopped in between? Bradley and Illinois State are ready to start the season which may be best identified with the number of times it has to stop because of COVID-19.

ISU has already had a 12-day pause in practice when players had to isolate after a positive COVID test in the program in October. Loyola, Southern Illinois and Indiana State have also paused basketball activities during preseason practice because of coronavirus concerns.

The Missouri Valley Conference will try and march through its season with as few postponements and cancellations as possible. But coaches know they’re coming.

“We might have all of our point guards out for a game, but we still have to play, we aren’t canceling,” ISU coach Dan Muller said Monday. “So we’re just kind of preparing for the situation. But the truth is, it’s the first time we’ve been through all of this.”

ISU opens the season at nationally-ranked Ohio State Wednesday. Bradley starts the season with a game against Toledo in four-team event in Cincinnati.

“I know we’re looking forward to be tested right away and we’re just hoping that every team can stay healthy, that people can stay healthy,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “So we can get these games in and move forward.”