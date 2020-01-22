Bradley, ISU Set for Wednesday Clash

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley and Illinois State will renew a long-standing basketball rivalry on Wednesday night at Carver Arena.

The Braves are trying to rebound from a loss to Missouri Valley Conference front runner Northern Iowa on Saturday. ISU is trying to snap a five-game losing streak since it beat Northern Iowa on New Year’s Eve.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. start. Former Braves coach Jim Molinari, who is being inducted into the Bradley Hall of Fame, will be honored at halftime.

Last season Bradley (13-6, 4-2 in MVC) swept the season series from the Redbirds for the first time since the 2006-07 season. The Redbirds (6-12, 1-5) will try and snap a three-game losing streak in the series against BU.