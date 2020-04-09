Bradley, ISU Still Pumping Out Sports Messaging Even Without Events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the state issued its “stay at home” order last month, Bobby Parker moved a good chunk of his campus office to his house.

He figures he’d spend more time there than with the Bradley baseball team.

“I’ll be able to fill my days but it’s different,” Parker said. “I’m not going to be at Dozer Park all spring, I know that.”

Parker is Bradley’s Associate Athletics Director for Communications. His counterpart at Illinois State is Mike Williams, who usually is writing about the Redbird spring football practices this time of the year.

BITE: Mike Williams/ISU Assistant Ahletics Director for Communications: “We don’t have games to promote anymore, we don’t have box scores to send out to anybody anymore,” said Williams, ISU’s Assistant Athletics Director for Communications. “But we can still tell the stories of our student-athletes.”

That’s the goal of professionals in the sports communications industry. They are work from home, promoting their university brand and doing it without games this spring.

“It’s a very creative-driven business, said Parker. “We’ll have to put our hats on and continue to tell our story of Bradley athletics. Just not going to have games and competitions to tell those stories.”

Parker has been at Bradley since 1999, Williams has been in his role at ISU since 2012. They admit you can go through crisis management training but the COVID-19 outbreak has turned their sports world upside down.

But the goals remain the same. You can still do your job in this strange sports environment with good stories to tell, they said.

“We need to be able to tell stories and bring out the brighter side of humanity,” Williams remarked. “We’re going to do everything we can on our part.”

Online features and web stories are replacing on-site sporting events as athletics communication pros around the nation try and balance the desire to return to sports with the reality of the times.

“I try to keep this in mind,” Parker said. “This is not just a Bradley story, not a college athletics story. This is a world situation. It’s important to keep that in mind.”