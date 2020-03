PEORIA, Ill. -- When Darrell Brown first stepped on campus at Bradley, he joined a program that was coming off a five win season. Now as Brown, a senior, prepares to graduate Bradley, the Braves are the defending MVC tournament champs and a perennial contender.

"You always take pride in it, especially when its your team. I really didn't know much about Bradley before I came here," said Brown. "So just getting to know this history of the program and then being able to say you helped put the program back on the map, its big."