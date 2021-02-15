Bradley, ISU Volleyball Win Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — Monday was a rotten day for weather in central Illinois but it was a great day for the volleyball teams at Bradley and Illinois State.

Juniors Hannah Thompson and Kora Kauling turned in double-doubles to lead Bradley to a regular-season series sweep of Indiana State with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 victory at Renaissance Coliseum.

Pekin native Thompson, who joined Mary Kay Schmidt (1990-93) as the only players in program history with 800 career kills and 1,200 or more digs, finished with 10 kills and 20 digs. Kauling added 27 assists and 14 digs in addition to finding the floor with seven kills.

ISU completed a two-game sweep of Drake behind 11 kills apiece from Kaylee Martin and Sarah Kushner. The Redbirds’ four-set win (23-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-18) was highlighted by a career-high 33 digs from Kendal Meier.