Bradley, ISU, Wesleyan Win Home Games Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley and Illinois State each had five players score in double figures and won home games on Wednesday night.

Ja’Shon Henry scored 21 points and Darrell Brown added 17 to lead Bradley past Valparaiso, 80-69. in Missouri Valley Conference play at Carver Arena.

Jaycee Hillsman scored a season-high 20 points and Keith Fisher contributed 16 points and nine rebounds as ISU snapped a seven-game losing streak and beat Evansville, 77-68, at Redbird Arena.

The Illinois Wesleyan men beat College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin co-leader North Central, 77-71, at Shirk Center. And the ICC women won at Parkland, 74-67.

Enjoy the highlights.