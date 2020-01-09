Bradley, Kennell Enjoy Big Night at Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Bradley has its first road of the season.

And it’s biggest road win in the Missouri Valley Conference since 2010. Nate Kennell scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Braves won at Evansville, 72-52 on Wednesday.

Kennell also became the 49th player in Bradley history to score 1,000 points in a career. The 20-point victory marks Bradley’s largest on the road against a conference team since posting an 83-63 victory at Evansville on Feb. 6, 2010.