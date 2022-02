PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For Bradley men’s basketball, revenge was served at Carver Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Braves beat I-74 rival Illinois State 72-64 to snap the Redbirds three game winning streak in the head-to-head series.

Bradley got tremendous games from Malevy Leons (21 points), Terry Roberts (18 points) and Rienk Mast (17 points) en route to victory.

Antonio Reeves led ISU with 20 points in the loss. Enjoy the highlights!