PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — On a day when the temperatures were below zero in central Illinois, Bradley was hot from three-point land.

The Braves made 14 three-point shots and buried Akron, 74-55, at Carver Arena on Thursday. The Braves (9-4) led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 32 in the second half as they held Akron to 28 percent shooting in the convincing win.

Rienk Mast led the Braves with 15 points while Akron (7-5) was led by Xavier Castaneda’s 19.Duke Deen and Ville Tahvanainen each hit four three-point shots and scored 14 points in the win.