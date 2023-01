PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Rienk Mast’s 23-point double-double wasn’t enough for Bradley to extend their winning streak at Carver Arena to 18 games.

The Braves fell 78-76 in the final seconds to Belmont after leading by three with just 39 seconds remaining. A three by Belmont and a basket in the final seconds allowed them to steal one in Peoria.

In Normal, Illinois State lost to Valparaiso 71-51 in one of the lowest offensive performances of the season for the Redbirds.