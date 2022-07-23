MORTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Saturday morning provided the Bradley men’s basketball team the opportunity to help raise money for a cause bigger than themselves.

The players were volunteers on the Kids’ Muddy Madness for St. Jude Obstacle Course. The event helps benefit the Morton to Peoria St. Jude Satellite Run with all proceeds going to the research hospital in Memphis.

Kids aged 2-6 completed a 200-yard obstacle course while 7-17-year-olds ran a one-mile version of the track. There to help them along the way were members of the Braves.

Players were there to make sure the kids enjoyed themselves while also hoping to give some peace to parents of children who may be suffering from cancer.

Stay strong. Always keep the faith. You know, my family had you know some struggles with cancer also. I had some family members struggle with cancer, so I know what that’s like. Biggest thing is just stay strong, keep the faith and just keep plugging along. Ja’shon Henry/Bradley Forward